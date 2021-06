His first trial ended in a mistrial, now a Muncie man is standing trial for a second time on murder and a pair of robbery-related charges. The Star Press reports 22 year old William C. Balfour III is charged in the 2015 death of 18 year old Christian Michael Orebaugh, who was fatally shot in his West 23rd Street home during what prosecutors say was a robbery targeting cash, marijuana and guns.