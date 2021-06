Three Muncie teens are charged with breaking into an apartment near the Ball State University campus and taking thousands of dollars in cash. It happened on the 100 block of North Martin Street where a victim reported a handgun, pot and $8,000 in cash was missing from his home. The break in was captured on video and police charged 19 year old Dave Cassavettes Bennett III, 18 year old Jazavier Edwards Nevings and 19 year old Dajuan L. Pounds.