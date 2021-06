The community is invited to celebrate the Fourth of July as Muncie Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to America in a free outdoor concert during Yorktown’s holiday celebrations at Civic Green. The Muncie Journal reports Patriotic Pops will feature several classic songs, including “America the Beautiful” and “1812 Overture,” with selected fanfares and marches that celebrate America’s history and heritage. Immediately following the concert, audience members are invited to stay for a fireworks show.