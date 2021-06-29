Tuesday, 6/29/2021 Woof Boom radio morning news

A “one-time Supplemental Payment to Coaches and Staff in Athletics” is the sole subject of a special meeting of the BSU Board of Trustees this Thursday at 10 a.m. President Mearns, and Beth Goetz Director of Athletics are scheduled to speak to the Board, according to a release yesterday.

The city of Noblesville will be giving out virus-related bonuses to its public employees. Noblesville firefighters and police officers will receive $2,000 each, while other city workers will get $1,000. The money will come from Noblesville’s share of federal aid from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Saturday July 3 will be Ron Bonham Day. The all-day event at Prairie Creek in Muncie begins with a fishing contest starting at 6 a.m., bands start at 4 p.m., other activities at the beach area, and the fireworks at 10 p.m. Remember, the OFFICIAL City of Muncie fireworks is Sunday night – at Muncie Central High School.

From the Madison County Health Department social media yesterday – anyone 12 and older can get a COVID shot with no appointment at Pendleton Heights Middle School Wednesday June 30th from 8:30a-11:30a, Anderson Intermediate Thursday July 1st from 8:30-1130a, and Anderson High School Thursday July 1st from 1p-3p. Pfizer will be available for students 12 and older and J&J single dose for adults on request.

The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) will host its opening for Figures of Speech and Women Printmakers from the AMOA Permanent Collection on Friday, July 2, during downtown Anderson’s First Friday event from 5-8 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Are we protected, or not? The Delta variant of COVID is in the news, and we wanted to know. Dr. Lynn Witty from Muncie’s IU School of Medicine says the Moderna and Pfizer shots have approximately 90% effectiveness against it, according to Lancet (LAN-sit) – the most reputable health journal. Dr. Witty says the concern is those that aren’t vaccinated might cause prolonged exposure and spread of the Delta variant, so this could be another reason to get vaccinated.

The new Anderson Auto Mall recently became home to another dealership, this one belonging to one of the country’s largest moving companies. The Herald Bulletin says in March, the auto mall reached an agreement to host a neighborhood U-Haul dealership. The doors opened at the end of that month, and the feedback has been positive.

Muncie Sanitary District announced yesterday that Registration for the 12 Annual Camp Prairie Creek is now open online. The first 100 applicants will attend July 26th-30th for youth going into 1st-8th grade in Muncie and Delaware County. The link is on our Local News Page now. https://www.munciesanitary.org/…/camp-prairie-creek

Today and tomorrow, the public is invited to share ideas and meet new members of the Anderson Community School Corp. during the development of a diversity, equity and inclusion plan. The listening sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. today (June 29) at the Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, and tomorrow (June 30) at Anderson Zion Family Life Center. Information gathered from the listening sessions will allow the public to offer input on the corporation’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan, according to the Herald Bulletin.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has appointed Amy Wyse as the new student representative on the Ball State University Board of Trustees. Ms. Wyse will serve a two-year term through 2023. Ms. Wyse is a junior triple majoring in International Business, Economics, and Spanish. Ms. Wyse replaces L. Rebeca Mena, who recently finished her two-year term as Ball State’s student trustee. The Governor also announced that current trustee Brian Gallagher was reappointed to a four-year term, which is effective through 2024.