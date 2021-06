The Muncie City Council has voted to approve the city’s plan for how to spend nearly $32 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) over the next four years. The Star Press reports close to $5 million will be used to pay down budget shortfalls, $7 million will be spent on infrastructure, $3.75 million for the Courtyard by Marriott hotel and $2 million for small business and tourism to name a few.