Two young Muncie men were arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing another local resident of cash and a handgun. The Star Press reports 22 year old Spelmon Sean Allen IV and 19 year old Trevon Tyrell Embry were at a man’s apartment on North Wheeling Avenue, on Sunday, when Allen produced a firearm and pointed it at the man’s head. A woman in the apartment said
Embry pointed a gun to her head and told her not to move.
Muncie Men Arrested After Incident At Apartment
Two young Muncie men were arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing another local resident of cash and a handgun. The Star Press reports 22 year old Spelmon Sean Allen IV and 19 year old Trevon Tyrell Embry were at a man’s apartment on North Wheeling Avenue, on Sunday, when Allen produced a firearm and pointed it at the man’s head. A woman in the apartment said