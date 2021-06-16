Muncie Men Arrested After Incident At Apartment

Two young Muncie men were arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing another local resident of cash and a handgun. The Star Press reports 22 year old Spelmon Sean Allen IV and 19 year old Trevon Tyrell Embry were at a man’s apartment on North Wheeling Avenue, on Sunday, when Allen produced a firearm and pointed it at the man’s head. A woman in the apartment said

Embry pointed a gun to her head and told her not to move.