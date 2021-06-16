Wednesday, 6/16/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Affordable housing. 5th out of 592. In AdvisorSmith’s study on the “Most and Least Affordable Cities for Homebuyers,” Muncie is the #5 most affordable small city to buy a home. Among small cities in Indiana, Muncie was more affordable than Hammond (#45), Noblesville (#47), and Fishers (#51).

Hoping it’s “back to Blue.” Today at noon, the weekly COVID map gets updated by the Indiana State Department of Health, and Delaware and some other counties are hoping to return to Blue – the lowest threat level. We’ll report on the updated info later with Peter Killeen, on our webs, and tomorrow morning on WLBC.

Another serious motorcycle accident this week – Anderson Police Department say Kerry and Barbara Hinkle, both 62, were struck by a vehicle driven by Rodger McClain, 60, of Noblesville near the intersection of 38th Street and Ridge Road at 6:25 p.m. on Monday. The cops told the Herald Bulletin,, after the crash, McClain fled the scene on foot and, cops and K9 caught him. Both of the Hinkle’s remain in the hospital, while McClain is facing preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated.

Ms. Driver at Selma Elementary School was gifted $144.00 for the project “Sitting (and Learning) in Style as SONIC restaurants honored teachers for their creative efforts made to maneuver their ever-shifting learning environments and keep students engaged this past year. They donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on national education nonprofit site DonorsChoose and helped more than 7,000 teacher requests across the country in need of critical resources.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent delays to critical patient care.

More on the plan that was passed. As we told you first yesterday morning, the Muncie City Council voted unanimously to move forward with Mayor Ridenour’s plan to spend that American Rescue Plan money coming from taxpayers via the Federal government. He wrote to WLBC News, “we are following Federal guidelines to help specific industries. $2 million each to local restaurants, local small businesses & local tourism, local non-profits, local rehab facility, and $7 million for infrastructure projects. Plus $1 million to neighborhoods, and $500 thousand to local art.” He also confirmed all of the following amounts: $100k for IRONMAN, $700K for the Horizon Convention Center, $2.35 million for Madjax/Village Promenade, and $3.75 million for the downtown Courtyard by Marriott hotel, though in his words, “those are not all in one year amounts.”

Anderson Police say no charges are expected against Charles W. Hart, 74, of Anderson, and no criminal activity is suspected in the death of 5 year old My’ken T. Boyd, after being struck by an SUV Monday afternoon.

Summer fun on the Canal – The FREE family-friendly fun continues every Wednesday evening through July 28 along the Canal Walk in downtown Indy, as the city tries to convince visitors it can be a safe place to visit. Today is Color on the Canal, as they have unique art-making techniques and other hands-on activities led by museum staff and community partner, Garfield Park Arts Center.

Each year, in conjunction with the Center for Leadership Development, Anderson University awards one student a full-tuition scholarship. This year, Matthew Murray is the award recipient.

Indiana history: this week in 2018, an Indiana historical marker was placed in front of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Richmond. It honors the work of Bishop William Paul Quinn, who assisted slaves on their way to freedom on the local Underground Railroad.