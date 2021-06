Ivy Tech will cover the cost of textbooks for students in the 2021-2022 academic year through the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The Muncie Journal reports the Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees also recently approved a new tuition model for the Community College. The new approach, Ivy+, is focused on making college more affordable, ensuring students have equitable access, transparency of cost, on-time completion, and a seamless experience.