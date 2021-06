Jeff Holloway, a 1994 Muncie Central High School graduate, is returning to the school as its new athletic director. The Muncie Journal reports he rejoins the Bearcats after serving as boys head basketball coach from 2014-17. He succeeds Tom Lyon who retired earlier this month after 22 years with Muncie Community Schools. Holloway has spent the last four years as boys head basketball coach at Avon High School.