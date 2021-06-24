Thursday, 6/24/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

And then there was one. Two more defendants facing criminal charges stemming from the federal investigation of corruption in then-Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration have signed plea agreements. Only Phil Nichols, former chairman of the Democratic Party in Delaware County — remains scheduled to stand trial August 2 on related charges. On Tuesday, plea agreements were entered in the cases of local contractor Tony Franklin and Delaware County businessman Jeffrey Burke.

Almost completely Blue – the weekly Indiana COVID map was updated yesterday at noon and all but 7 counties in the entire state are at the absolute lowest threat level. Tipton is the nearest in the Yellow.

Another retail addition announced for Muncie

Mayor Ridenour, from a social media post earlier this week shared that news, as well as another expansion

Just south of Indy: the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a lawsuit against Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett. The suit says Barnett blocked William Reynolds from viewing or commenting on the Mayor’s Facebook page.

If you live in the Greenfield, Greenwood, Shelbyville or Franklin area, the Greenfield Post Office is hosting a job fair on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hancock County Public Library, 900 W. McKenzie Road, Greenfield.

More now, from WLBC’s David Burnett on last Saturday’s Juneteenth, from his Perspective

Burnett’s show airs Saturday’s from 8:30 – 9 a.m., and we’ll replay his important episode again this weekend.

Monday, WLBC’s Steve Lindell had Al Holdren in studio – seeking donation for the annual back to school event for students at all Delaware County schools. We talked about shoes earlier, but there are other ways to help, and donate

There’s also an effort seeking socks, and even jeans for kids and families that need some help. Get to http://www.heartsandhandsdelawarecounty.org/ to find out more.

In Heekin Park Tuesday, a 21 year old man was found about 9:45 p.m. with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan told the Muncie paper the victim was in critical condition as of Wednesday. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Muncie Police Department’s criminal investigations division at 765-747-4867.

Potentially $200,000 in overtime at the Delaware County Jail. It’s not because of too many inmates: they just can’t get people to work. Or stay – the Muncie paper said one new hire left after one day on the job. The total overtime budget, according to officials, was set at $93,000 for the year. They are expecting to hit 200k by the end of 2021.

As we reported first yesterday morning, a woman died early Wednesday in a house fire in Cowan. The 49-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The house was extensively damaged by the blaze, and an autopsy is planned for today.

A federal judge said he’ll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis heard arguments Monday. He said his initial ruling will be made “as soon as possible” and is expected before the law takes effect on July 1.

WLBC’s Steve Lindell asked last week – will Ball State football allow full capacity? President Mearns said that is his expectation, and his hope is for more to comply with the shots

BSU is not requiring shots for students or staff, but is monitoring any developments, with the CDC.

The Anderson University Soccer Camps and High School Team Camps are back for the summer of 2021. Both have previously sold out, or nearly so, in recent years. The second session of the High School Team Camps is scheduled from July 19-21 for grades 9-12. The men’s soccer ID camp is also open for registration. It is scheduled for July 21 at 9 a.m.