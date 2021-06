Woof Boom Radio is proud to announce the winners for the 7th Annual Morry Mannies Woof Boom Radio Scholarship for student athletes. Ayden Brobston of Frankton High School, and Tyler Walker of Muncie Central, have been awarded Male Morry Mannies Woof Boom Radio Scholarships. Madilyn Carpenter of Lapel High School and Kaylee Kear, Cowan High School, have been awarded Female Morry Mannies Woof Boom Radio Scholarships.