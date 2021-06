The First Annual Grateful Fest comes to the Delaware County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 19. Set for 11 a.m.-7 p.m., the event supports Grateful Rescue and Sanctuary and its expansion. The Muncie Journal reports there’ll be a fire-truck pull. Teams will include one from Woof Boom Radio, and other teams are still being recruited. Live music and a car show are set, plus a “cutest pet photo” contest that will cost $5 to enter and pay off in $500 worth of merchandise for the winner.