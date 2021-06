A Muncie man is accused of striking his former girlfriend with a car. The Star Press reports 35 year old Ross Alexander Lee was arrested on counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a vehicle and leaving the scene of a traffic accident. A 38-year-old woman told officers she and Lee had been involved in an argument, and when he left the area, he “drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed in her direction, colliding with her right side.”