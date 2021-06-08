Tuesday, 6/8/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Hamilton County is #1 in Indiana: for people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists. The Fishers-county was tops, according to Stacker.

Oprah Winfrey thinks enough of the new book “Somebody’s Daughter” to have a conversation about it tomorrow, in a virtual, ticketed event. Ashley C. Ford is a Ball State grad, and spent 10 years writing the book that explores her life coming of age in Fort Wayne, Ind., with a single mother and an incarcerated father. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. virtual event begin at just over $30 and we’ve placed a link on our website this morning. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/somebodys-daughter-ashley-c-ford-in-conversation-with-oprah-winfrey-tickets-154103520779

Remember yesterday, when we told you about the Muncie Police Department K9 funding from two generous donations? The City of Muncie forgot one item: the Ball Brothers Foundation also donated $5k in a rapid grant towards the dog, and training as well.

Anderson University recently received a $100,000 matching grant from the Madison County Foundation that brings the university’s total funded Madison County Scholarship pool up to $200,000. Paired with a merit scholarship, eligible recipients of the Madison County Scholarship will receive $18,000 or more, annually, toward the cost of attendance at Anderson University.

Local students preparing to become teachers are among this year’s recipients of the state’s Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to State Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown). The scholarship program awards $7,500 annually to 200 high-achieving students who commit to teaching in the state for at least 5 years after graduating college. More than 400 students applied, winners included Micah Brooks, and Kayla Quimby, both from Frankton Jr-Sr High School and Sydney Smith, Muncie Central High School.

From VisitJayCounty.com, the 16th Annual Gathering of Great Lakes Nations Pow Wow is this Saturday and Sunday. Billed as a celebration of Great Lakes culture, Native drums, singers, dancers, vendors, children’s activities will all be part, at the Tri-State Gas Engine & Tractor Grounds in Portland. Contact Linda 765-427-9324