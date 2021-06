Federal prosecutors are objecting to a bid by Muncie police officers to delay their trial on charges stemming from charges of excessive force. The Star Press reports the officers — Chase Winkle, Jeremy Gibson, Joseph Krejsa and Corey Posey — are scheduled to stand trial Sept. 21 in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis. Lawyers for the officers now reportedly seeking to have the trial — already postponed three times — reset for January 2022.