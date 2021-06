During ArtsWalk, attendees can also participate in Flower Hour, a fundraiser during which participants explore DWNTWN as they collect flowers from 10 different locations to create a beautiful, custom bouquet. Flower Hour is presented by Normandy Flower Shop, Foister’s Flowers & Gifts, Dandelions Flowers and Gifts, and Miller’s Flowers and Gifts. Tickets for Flower Hour cost $20 and can be purchased online at downtownmuncie.org/flowerhour.