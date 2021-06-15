On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Delaware County Family Recovery Court will honor the two most recent participants to complete the program with a graduation ceremony. The graduates will add two to the program’s total graduate count of six.
The Delaware County Family Recovery Court has been helping families who have been affected by substance use disorder since July 2019.
Family Recovery Court Honoring Graduates
On Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Delaware County Family Recovery Court will honor the two most recent participants to complete the program with a graduation ceremony. The graduates will add two to the program’s total graduate count of six.