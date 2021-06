Muncie Civic Theatre (MCT) is partnering with Muncie Public Library and Classroom Connections of East Central Indiana to distribute free books at upcoming performances of The Wizard of Oz at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie. Classroom Connections of ECI recently received tens of thousands of new books to give to children in our community under their Books Kids Keep Program. The Friday through Sunday, June 18-20 performances will feature the book giveaways beginning at 6 p.m. until show time.