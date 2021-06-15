Tuesday, 6/15/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Switching to Democrat. Jennifer McCormick announced recently she’s changed parties. CBS4 Indy asked her last weekend about the switch, and if she’s running for governor – she said she’s not running for anything right now. They cited Joe Donnelley and Joe Hogsett as Democratic front runners to unseat Republican Eris Holcomb.

Ball State announces they will no longer require people vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks on campus, effective immediately. As WLBC’s Kim Morris reported first yesterday, vaccinated people are also exempt from the pre-arrival COVID-19 test before the fall semester.

Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Food Distribution Tailgate events. Today, a SPECIAL event in Madison County at 10:00 AM in the Old Kmart Parking Lot. Jay County is Wednesday 10:00 AM at Hudson Family Park in Portland. Thursday, there are two at 10 a.m. – Muncie at the regular spot at Muncie Mall and Hartford City at First Church of Nazarene. Friday, there’s two at 10 a.m. – New Castle and Winchester. Volunteers are always needed.

FedEx Ground is looking to hire 1,200 employees at facilities across Indiana. The open gigs are for package handlers, and many may become full-time as the company expands capacity in response to customer demand.

Indiana history: this week in 1978, Garfield the cat, a creation of cartoonist Jim Davis, made his first appearance in newspapers around the country. Davis was born in Fairmount and grew up in Marion. He has been a long time resident of the Muncie area, with the Garfield HQ here for many years.

The Juneteenth Muncie Celebration is designed to engage, educate, enjoy and empower, and it’s this Saturday, June 19, 3-9 p.m. at Heekin Park (area nearest to the cabins). Parking will be available off of Hackley St. (on the road that runs in front of the cabins) and near the basketball courts. Many have reached out to volunteer. We posted that link on our Local News page this morning! https://signup.com/go/PwUNWSb

The Daleville Farmers Market is every Friday from 4-7pm at the Daleville Town Hall park where the splash pad is. Follow the Daleville Farmers Market Facebook page for updates. Always accepting new vendors as well.

Six hundred new kindergarteners in Delaware County are off to a “strong start” thanks to Muncie & Delaware County BY5 (BYE-FIVE) Early Childhood Initiative, Inc. and the Early Learning Indiana Strong Start Program. The backpacks—made possible by a $25,000 grant from the Strong Start Program—were distributed at kindergarten registration events at several schools across Delaware County. Each with a book, counting puzzle activity and a rhyming game.

They’ve put down roots in Zionsville, a suburb north of Indianapolis, with a $1.93 million home purchase. Mr. and Mrs. Mike Pence said they were moving back to the state shortly after the inauguration of President Biden. From the “did you know” department: Secret Service protection is given to all former President’s for life, but VP’s only get it for 6 months.

The Indiana Department of Transportation recently increased compensation entry level pay for skilled trades positions throughout the agency. The new starting pay for entry level positions will be $20.00 per hour with a valid CDL and $19.00 per hour without a CDL. INDOT will also pay for CDL training (within 90 days of employment), and employees who obtain a valid CDL will begin earning the additional $1 per hour.

Liberty-Perry Alumni Association (LPAA) continues one on their newest traditions – engraved bricks. The Walkway was installed by Ken Glaub, owner of Dogwood Builders, in the northeast corner of the grassy area, west of the west front entrance of Wapahani High School in July 2017. Brick applications are still available and the hope is that another installation could be done later this year. The LPAA website has more information – www.libertyperryalumni.com.

A 7-year-old girl from Anderson is making a difference in the lives of strangers who are going through a tough time. Ray is putting together backpacks full of items like pajamas, a toothbrush and crafts to donate to Community Hospital Anderson’s Sexual Assault Treatment Center. The hospital will give the bags to those in need, like kids who are being removed from a dangerous situation and placed in foster care. Ray’s mother, Samantha Loyd told Channel 13 that Ray got the inspiration for the bags after reading a story in a magazine about a Girl Scouts troop doing something similar. You can find more information about donating at the Facebook page, “Ray’s Journey Packs.”