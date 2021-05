55 years behind bars for a Portland woman charged with arranging the killing of her daughter’s father. 30-year-old Esther Jane Stephen was found guilty of murder in the January 2020 slaying of Shea Michael Briar. The Star Press reports testimony during her trial indicated Stephen lured the 31-year-old Briar to the scene of his shooting, on a northern Jay County roadway where Briar was shot in the back.