Wednesday, 5/5/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Muncie is looking for a new City Engineer

Brian Stephens Hoetopp made that announcement this week at the Council meeting. Mayor Ridenour shared yesterday on social media

That position has already been posted, and qualified applicants are being sought.

It’s been too long – but we’re back to some Old Normal: Ball State University will hold a series of smaller, outdoor Commencement ceremonies for all members of the Class of 2020 and for Spring 2021 graduates. All ceremonies will be held outdoors at Scheumann Stadium, rain or shine. Each graduate who registers received four complimentary guest tickets. All ceremonies will be livestreamed and available on the Commencement website. All graduates and attendees of our Spring Commencement exercises will be required to wear masks.

Other places of learning have their plans set, too: Purdue Polytechnic’s 14 graduation candidates will have an in-person ceremony outside 6 p.m. Friday, May 7, at the Dickmann Town Center. Anderson University’s commencement will take place 2 p.m. May 8. The Herald Bulletin says Ivy Tech will host four ceremonies with 30 graduates each at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, in the Rickers Commons Area.

For the first time since August 2020, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present a show, as it reopened this week. Audiences will be limited to 250 people, and all parties will be social distanced. Masks are required unless actively eating or drinking at a table. The theater’s traditional buffet has been suspended for this show. Plated meals will be served.

The rules for hiring young people are getting a bit easier in Indiana. Chris Davis reports on a new system for hiring people under 18

Muncie Animal Care and Services has received a $25,000 grant from the newly named Petco Love to support its lifesaving work for animals in Muncie and Delaware County. Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, Petco Love has empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, according to a release.

This fall, St. Michael Catholic School will open. St. Mary and St. Lawrence’s unified school will officially open on June 1 at 2301 W. Gilbert St., the current location of St. Mary School and Pope John Paul II Middle School. The release also mentioned St. Francis church associated with the effort.

The Supreme Court says no. Monday, the United States Supreme Court issued an order declining to hear convicted killer Larry Newton’s appeal of the denial of his post-conviction relief petition. The Defendant has claimed that he should be given leniency due to his age at the time of his crime. According to a release from the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, on September 25, 1994, Larry Newton executed Christopher Coyle in cold blood – and the State announced their intent to seek the death penalty. On December 29, 1995, the Court accepted a Plea Agreement and sentenced the Defendant to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Now that the High Court has made this decision, Newton will live out the rest of his natural life behind bars.

Tomorrow:

That’s Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour, from a social media post yesterday. The events he mentioned are running between 11 a.m. and 12 noon.

TV or not, Radio WILL have the Race. The Indy Star wondered if the Indianapolis 500 would lift the local television blackout. The series has not commented further on the status, but WLBC and several Woof Boom Radio stations will have the entire event – live. If you are asking whether or not they can increase the number of people that can attend the Race, the answer is no. This year’s attendance for race day and all track activity throughout the month of May has been capped in order to stay in compliance with local COVID restrictions.

Meridian Health Services recently announced the upcoming retirements of Bob Coles, regional vice president, and Kirk Shafer, chief administrative officer, according to a release.

Undrafted, but they got gigs! Ball State players Caleb Huntley signed with the Atlanta Falcons while Antonio Phillips signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. Both were undrafted rookie free agents and the news of their signings was announced following the 2021 NFL Draft.

MercyMe has announced their fall 2021 tour. Hitting 30 cities across the U.S. they will visit Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Non-profits that serve Indiana Veterans: Grants for Veterans Services (GVS) is back! The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. June 14, for amounts ranging from $25,000 to $150,000 given starting July 1, depending on need, the availability of funding, and volume of eligible applicants. For the full solicitation, hit our Local News Page right now. https://www.in.gov/dva/state-of-indiana-benefits-and-services/grants-for-veterans-services-gvs-solicitation/