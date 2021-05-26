Wednesday, May 26, 2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Major win for Muncie. Creating, over time, approximately 345 high-paying, local jobs by 2023. This is CANPACK Regional Manager U.S. Tom Johnson

The proposed project has the potential to expand to 425 jobs by 2025, and will be built on 139 acres on the southwest corner of South Cowan and West Fuson Roads in Muncie. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2021. Plant operation is slated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

We asked for a quote from Jay Julian, President of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, and it read, in part, “The staff of the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance has worked throughout the years to get the site ready for investment. Staff has worked closely with elected officials, utility representatives and other community partners to bring this project to an announcement today.”

Four Anderson University graduates are being recognized for their hard work this past year and have earned Teacher of the Year awards. Alyssa Balbaugh Anderson, Isaac Denniston, Sarah Fulk, and Melissa Donaldson all earned honors in their respective districts. Anderson is a music teacher at Pine Tree Elementary in Avon, Indiana. Denniston is a music teacher at Northside Elementary in Muncie. Fulk is in Boca Raton, Florida. Donaldson is in her sixth year of teaching second grade in Cedar Lake, Indiana.

June 26th at McCullough Park in Muncie is a Black Music Month concert event, presented by Forward Visions. Here’s George Foley with the list of performers

The event is free – bring your lawn chairs for this all age, all community event.

Collaborative effort scores a win for Muncie – for WLBC News, I’m Sidny Grow. More coverage on that major jobs announcement yesterday – CANPACK will build a facility to make aluminum cans, creating up to 345 jobs in the initial phase. Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour told WLBC’s Steve Lindell, “(this) project is a perfect example of collaboration. Tracie Lutton, Brad Bookout, their teams, Delaware County, City of Muncie, state economic team, and the governor all played a role. Great for Muncie, Delaware County and East Central Indiana.” Regional Manager Tom Johnson echoed those thoughts

Their name since February of 2019 is “Scouts BSA,” and boys and girls are welcomed to join until May 31st with no sign up fees. The Muncie area scouts, as well as Nationwide are trying desperately to continue the fun and learning. If you’d like to know more, email Tori at Victoria4404@comcast.net.

There are new non-stop flights being offered out of Indianapolis International Airport. Allegiant Air is launching flights to Boston and Los Angeles this week with Sun Country offering flights to Minneapolis. United will have flights to Hilton Head Island and Portland, Maine as well as Charleston, South Carolina.

Here’s the Tentative Event Schedule for the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway: today, practice between noon and 4 p.m. Thursday, Pole Day. Friday, Bump Day. Saturday, the 73rd Annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW – All Tickets Reserved at $40 each. The quarter-mile track was built in 1948 by legendary promoter Joe Helpling and a large group of men working for 25 cents per hour.