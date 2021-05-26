Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler pleads guilty to federal theft charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — As we reported first last night, Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler, has struck a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Tyler, 78, has agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of theft. In the plea agreement, Tyler admitted to receiving $5,238 to steer Public Board of Works contracts to an unnamed company according to FOX 59. WISH TV says the maximum penalty facing the former Democrat mayor is 10 years in prison followed by 10 years supervised release, plus a $250,000 fine. However, prosecutors have recommended Tyler receive a sentence on the “low end” of prison time and a fine. A judge will determine the sentence, although no court date has been set for that hearing.