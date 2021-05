A Muncie woman accused of stealing mail — and packages left outside local homes — has drawn the attention of local and federal authorities. The Star Press reports 31 year old Mya Lynn Moody was arrested on preliminary counts of theft, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe. Authorities inspected a recently crashed car Moody had been traveling in, and found “stolen IDs, credit cards, pills and mail.”