A shell building built in 2014 in Delaware County could become home to a vertical farming company . The Star Press reports
Traci Lutton, vice president of economic development with the Muncie-Delaware County Economic Development Alliance, announced on Tuesday that officials were working on a purchase agreement for the building during the Delaware County Council meeting. The nearly $8 million county-funded shell building has been unable to find a tenant in seven years.
Vertical Farming Operation Reportedly Eyeing Delaware County Property
A shell building built in 2014 in Delaware County could become home to a vertical farming company . The Star Press reports