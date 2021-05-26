MCS Board Votes To Boost Teachers’ Pay

Less than a month after approving $1,000 stipends for all active school district employees for the additional work required due to COVID-19, the Muncie Community Schools Board of Trustees is boosting teachers’ pay again. The Muncie Journal reports the board has approved salary increases for all teachers ranging from $2,400 to $5,200 annually. It has also raised starting teacher pay to $42,000, up from $38,500. The raises are a result of increased K-12 education funding allocated by the Indiana General Assembly in the last legislative session. Teachers will begin receiving their larger paychecks at the start of the 2021-22 school year.