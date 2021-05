The American Association of University Women and IPR Used Book Sale started Monday. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in Assembly Hall of the Ball State Alumni Center, located at Bethel and Tillotson avenues. Parking is free. Hardback books are $1 each. Paperback books are $2 a pound. Cookbooks, coffee table books and reference books are 50 cents each.