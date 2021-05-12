Wednesday, 5/12/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

The next time you fly, visit the airport, or ride a Greyhound bus, you’ll need to wear a mask. The TSA has extended its mask mandate through September 13. It was due to expire today. Get caught without a mask and you could be fined $250. Get caught more than once and that fine could jump to $1,500.

Facing two felony charges involving sex crimes against children, Madison County Councilman Steven Sumner has resigned. He was first elected to serve on the Madison County Council in 2014 and won re-election to the seat in 2018.

13-year-old Levi Perry mows lawns in his neighborhood for extra money. Fox 59 reported his new mower went up in flames the first day he used it. New Castle firefighters responded and put out the fire, his dad said it had 6 foot flames. The department bought Levi a $400 mower which was “much, much better” and more than what he could have afforded himself.

Get a COVID shot, and get some Girl Scout Cookies to go with it. Free Girl Scout Cookies will be handed out at certain vaccine sites across the state, thanks to the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. The cookies will also be available at the mass vaccination clinics at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the former Roosevelt High School in Gary.

Billy Wright, a former Ball State basketball assistant and former head coach at Western Illinois, has been hired as assistant coach at BSU. Wright, a native of nearby Richmond, Indiana, was on James Whitford’s staff at Ball State during the 2013-14 season.

Chamber Bowl is May 22 at Clancy’s Village Bowl. Normally held in February, it was delayed this year due to COVID, and is a great way to support the Muncie Delaware County Chamber while networking. About 10 teams remain for the normally sold out event – so please contact Brenda Williamson at the Chamber right away. bwilliamson@muncie.com, or 765.751.9128.

Indiana history: this week in 1876, Colonel Eli Lilly opened a laboratory on Pearl Street in Indianapolis. He had three employees, including his 14-year-old son Josiah. The firm grew over the years to become one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.

The Echo, Taylor University’s student newspaper, captured six first place awards, seven second place awards, and one third place award to finish second in Division 3 of the spring 2021 Indiana Collegiate Press Association (ICPA) contest.

Groups, clubs, civic organizations, even schools and teams can work part of the day on October 2nd, for the Ironman events in Muncie, and earn part of $70,000 available. Call the Mayor’s office for how to sign up. (765) 747-4853.