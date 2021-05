Meridian Health Services Tweaking Vaccine Clinic Plan

Meridian Health Services will be transitioning its vaccine clinics into its primary care site offices, starting Monday next week. The Star Press reports times and locations are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays, at Meridian MD, 100 N. Tillotson Ave. 1-5 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Meridian Pediatric Complex , 205 N. Tillotson Ave. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesdays at Meridian Primary Care in Anderson, 1547 Ohio Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fridays, at Meridian Primary Care in Dunkirk, 1150 S. Main Street.