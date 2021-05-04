Tuesday, 5/4/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Muncie, helping fire victims. The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is partnering with Muncie Mission to provide long-term recovery items to help families affected by the apartment fire at The District Apartment on Bethel Ave. 74 residents were displaced by the fire last Monday night. Community members who want to help those affected by the fire can donate gently used clothing and household items to Muncie Mission at 400 W Memorial, Muncie.

For Virtual Learners, area schools need you to register for next year, even if you’re not sure yet whether you’re staying in the VLP or returning to in-person learning. That was the message from Muncie Community Schools last week via social media – but it’s safe to assume that all WLBCland schools need that same information, to plan for Teachers for the next school year.

We’re beginning the 4th day of Race Month – and going to the Indy 500 can be impressively done with a ride from Sweet Helicopters. Several park and fly locations are available, and to quote the press release, “ rides start at just $650 per person.” We’ll carry the race on WLBC – no charge.

Three-time Indy 500 winner Bobby Unser has died. He won again in 1975 and 1981. Between him, his brother Al Unser, and his nephew Al Unser Jr, they are the winningest family at IMS, with nine total Indy 500 victories.

The Muncie Area Career Center and Muncie Central High School are collaborating to create a virtual career and college fair! There will be no live component to the fair, but visitors will be able to navigate the interactive site based on their interests and goals. Email Caleb.Beasley@muncieschools.org.

The identity of a 33-year-old mother shot to death inside her Anderson residence has been released by authorities. Sharmice Boyd was found shot multiple times near her front door, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department. Her three children were home at the time of the shooting. Dmicah Beard, 29, of Marion was located and taken into custody by Anderson police. He was charged with murder.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will intermittently close lanes on U.S. 40 for paving in eastern Henry and Wayne counties between now and October. Crews will be working to repave sections of eastbound and westbound U.S. 40 from Dunreith to East Germantown

Victoria Spartz announced yesterday via email that she will seek re-election as the House 5th District Representative. She wrote, “There is a lot at stake for our country…the greatest place in the world, and despite our challenges and divisions, I am sure our future is bright.”

Grocery delivery by drone? Kroger and Drone Express are working together to deliver grocery packages based on the customer’s smart phone location. Kroger says this will let users order wherever they are, be it the backyard or the beach. Testing starts this week at a Kroger in Centerville, Ohio.

Christian author, William Clark, will be in Muncie and Yorktown, May 14th, for two book signings for his brand new short story collection, “A Walk on the Sunny Side”. Clark is a native of Muncie and a graduate of Central and Ball State.

Anderson University is excited to join a statewide initiative to make textbooks more affordable for college students. The university’s new Dean of the Seminary, Dr. Nathan Willowby, has been selected to write an open textbook through the PALSave Textbook Creation Grant.

There’s an Indiana connection to a famous shoe, and our David Burnett has that story. Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on 102.9FM 1340 AM and WXFN.com, from Woof Boom Radio’s The MSS.