Heather Williams Named ‘Citizen Of The Month’

Heather Williams was presented with the “Citizen of the Month Award” at the Muncie City Council meeting Monday night. The Muncie Journal reports council president Jeff Robinson said, “Heather Williams serves as an associate director in Ball State’s Office of Community Engagement and also as the Building Better Neighborhoods program manager working directly with the city’s neighborhood associations to help build capacity and make connections with Ball State faculty, staff, and students and programs.”