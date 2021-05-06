Thursday, 5/6/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Closing for good – a northern Indiana COVID vaccination site…The site at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds will close for good by May 27, says WFFT. At one point they were giving more than 300 vaccines a day there; now, they’re down to less than 100 on some days. We reached out for results of the first two days of shots at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, but were told we needed to wait for an official statement from the State Department of Health – no statement came before our deadline. Mark DiFabio, President of the Fair Board shared that he believed the total number of shots given on Tuesday was less than 40, and as of 2 p.m. Wednesday only 5 were given.

Delaware, Henry, Jay, Grant and Hamilton counties are in the Yellow this week on the updated COVID tracker – that’s one level more serious than the lowest level Blue – Blackford, Madison, Randolph and Wayne counties have that least-serious distinction.

At a local jail, the statistics are not so great: Almost 50% of the inmates at the Madison County Jail are either in isolation or quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A new study says more Hoosiers die on the job, on average, than in many other states. According to a report by the AFL-CIO, Indiana’s fatality rate was 4.7 per 100,000 workers, while the national average was 3.5. The highest workplace fatality rates are in Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana and West Virginia.

Is the mystery solved? The husband of Suzanne Morphew has been taken into custody. The Alexandria native has been missing since last Mother’s Day while on a bike ride in Chaffee County, Colorado. According to court records, Barry Morphew has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant. Suzanne is the daughter of Gene Moorman, the former owner of the popular Gene’s Root Beer drive-in restaurant on Scatterfield Road in Anderson.

Muncie Habitat for Humanity Interfaith Build is an opportunity for all faith groups to come together as one, united for one common cause. Volunteer crews will work June and July in groups of 10 on Fridays and Saturdays from 9am to 3pm, working alongside the Sweeter family, who will move in after its completed. An informational meeting on Thursday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church will answer any question you might have. Contact kfreehill@munciehabitat.org.

Free food distributions next week look like this: Tailgates in Grant County Tuesday, Wabash County Wednesday, and Delaware County Thursday 10:00 AM as they RETURN to the East Side of the Muncie Mall. There’s also a Madison County stop on Friday at 10:00 AM in the Old K-Mart Lot.