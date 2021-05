INDOT recently awarded Muncie $2.1 million for Tillotson resurfacing from Kilgore to McGalliard and $0.9 million and $1.6 million for McGalliard resurfacing from Tillotson to Wheeling and from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. to the East Muncie Bypass. The Muncie Journal reports the City of Muncie has $2.495 million budgeted for neighborhood street repair and paving, 26 roadways in total.