A local man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison in connection with a slew of robberies. The Star Press reports 37 year old Garrison Wood was arrested by Muncie police in September 2017 after he robbed clerks at four local businesses: the BP store, 500 E. Wysor St.; the Marathon store, 3300 E. Jackson St.; the Riggin Mart, 4849 N. Broadway, and Hoosier Pete, 1401 E. 29th St. He pleaded guilty to robbery and weapons counts.