An Anderson man, accused of stabbing a man in a Lapel bar, turned himself into authorities. The Herald Bulletin reports 34 year old Christopher Smith faces counts including felony robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and Level 3 felony aggravated battery. He, along with 46 year old Matthew Pope of Anderson, are accused of stabbing Steven Henderson around 1:30 a.m. on April 1 at Woody’s Bar in Lapel.