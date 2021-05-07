Friday, 5/7/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Cardinals Commence. It’s a Ball State Graduation like no other – today, and tomorrow. Pres. Mearns, from a yesterday interview with WLBC’s Steve Lindell. Next Saturday, 900 or more graduates from a year ago will return to campus to have their ceremony re-do, in several sessions – all happening outdoors are Scheumann Stadium, rain or shine.

Moving someone into a nursing home during the pandemic can be especially stressful. Sarah Waddle, state director for AARP Indiana, says that’s why you should ask about vaccinations… A federal program was meant to make sure all residents and staff at nursing homes were vaccinated. But new people come in all the time.

The U.S. Small Business Administration reached out to WLBC Radio news yesterday, to clarify info on business aid programs. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund: in the first two days the SBA received 186,200 applications from restaurants, bars, and other eligible businesses Nationwide. Regarding the Paycheck Protection Program: even though all appropriated money has been awarded, there’s still a portion of the Community Financial Institution (CFI) set aside. The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant: As of 12pm ET on Monday, May 3 (one week since the program’s opening), the portal had received 22,538 applications.

American Airlines has resumed flights from Evansville to Chicago O’Hare. The flights were suspended last spring because of the pandemic. The airport says there will be three flights daily from Evansville to Chicago, including a United Airlines flight that was never suspended.

New Castle Street Superintendent Lee Walker told the City Council his department will be receiving 500 new garbage toters. In a couple weeks, they will receive their other 500 to complete the order of 1,000 toters that the city recently ordered, in a report from the Courier Times.

This apparently happened a month ago. RTV6 reports that now a fifth Muncie Police Department officer has been criminally charged in connection with excessive force within the department, during the days of the Dennis Tyler administration. On April 8, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed one federal charge of Misprision of a Felony against Officer Dalton Kurtz for writing false reports on a June 5, 2018 incident. Kurtz pleaded guilty in a signed plea agreement. The case against Kurtz is the fifth criminal case against a Muncie Police Department officer. The other four cases are still pending in federal court.

Last night, a public reception was held for a man that died in January at the age of 86. Jim Faulkner’s dedication, sensitivity, and skill as a painter for more than 50 years made him one of the most revered artists in our region and state. Read all about him in our always free MuncieJournal.com.

An Anderson man, 34 year old Christopher Michael Smith, accused of stabbing a man in a Lapel bar, turned himself into authorities this week, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger. According to authorities, Smith and Matthew Pope, 46, also of Anderson, are accused of stabbing Steven Henderson around 1:30 a.m. on April 1 at Woody’s Bar in Lapel.

May is motorcycle safety month, and though the weather might not be perfect all weekend for riders this particular weekend – everyone is asked to be on the lookout for bikes, and for riders to be extra careful as the temperature warm up even more very soon.