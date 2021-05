The annual Brink of Summer ArtsWalk—which was canceled last year due to the pandemic—returns June 3 from 5–8 p.m. The Muncie Journal reports the free community event throughout DWNTWN celebrates the arts culture in Muncie, featuring local artisans performing their craft, YART (a yard sale for art) and art exhibits and galleries. Canan Commons will feature live music and performances from Masterworks Chorale, Muncie Ballet Studio, America’s Hometown Band Jazz Ensemble and Jacob Smith Ensemble.