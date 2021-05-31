Three Die In Weekend Collision

The Memorial Day weekend began with tragedy on Saturday morning as three people — including a Muncie couple —were killed in a crash in the 8900 block of South Ind. 67. The Star Press reports an SUV crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Benjamin Roger Wilber, 64, of Muncie. Wilber and his wife, Brenda Kay Wilber, 68, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, as was Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.