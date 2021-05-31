Monday, 5/31/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

What a Race weekend it was. Yesterday, it was the 105th running of the Indy 500 mile race

That’s from the IMS Radio Network. And Saturday, it was Tyler Roahrig from Plymouth, Indiana winning his first Little 500.

Today is Memorial Day – all about honoring those that have served their Country and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Some of the ceremonies include 9 a.m., Claycomb Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony. 11 a.m., Beech Grove Cemetery’s 149th Annual Memorial Day Ceremony, American Legion Section. 2 p.m., Matthews Cemetery Association Annual Memorial Day Service, near the Matthews’ Cumberland Covered Bridge.

As we reported Saturday morning, South Indiana 67 was the site of a 3 person tragedy. The head-on collision was reported about 9:40 a.m. State police say that 30 year old Brandon Andre Williams, of Griffith in Lake County crossed the center line and collided with a pickup driven by Benjamin Roger Wilber, 64, of Muncie. Both he and his wife, Brenda Kay Wilber, 68, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, as was Williams, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.

People are talking about a comment made by Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour last week, as he commented about CANPACK, the new aluminum beverage can factory coming to Muncie

That entire Dream With Dan session from Thursday is on our Local News Page this morning. https://soundcloud.com/wlbcwakeupcrew/dream-with-dan-may-27th-2021

It's only Monday, but we're helping you plan your wardrobe for the end of this week

It was sunny, but it was cold. The coldest 500 in 60 years, but with 135,000 fans in attendance, the 105th Indy 500 is in the books

That, from the IMS Radio Network, on WLBC yesterday.

IMS legendary broadcaster Bob Jenkins appeared on WTHR’s pre race coverage yesterday, as he continues to battle brain cancer. He thanked everyone for the notes and calls, and as the interview concluded, he vowed to beat the cancer, as he did colon cancer several years ago. His wife Pam died from complications of brain cancer in 2012, after surviving colon cancer.

Just days after a controversial Facebook post went viral, the owner of an Anderson candy shop says he is selling his business. WISH TV reports that Randy Good, owner of Good’s Candy Shop, says the store is for sale “effective immediately.” “I’ve been at this for 40 years. Perhaps folks are right, I’m out of touch,” Good said in a statement to News 8.

Anderson school kids are out for summer now, and you might be looking for something for them to do!

That’s Mandee from the Anderson Museum of Art. Look for their web or Facebook for sign up info.