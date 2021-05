Former Muncie Sanitary District official Tracy Barton has agreed to enter a guilty plea. The Star Press reports the agreement details — among other things — his alleged delivery of a $5,000 bribe from a contractor to then-Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler in December 2015. The deal calls for the 51 year old Barton to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and for him to be sentenced to the lower end of sentencing guidelines.