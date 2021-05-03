Monday, 5/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio Morning news

Muncie gets drive thru shots. As we told you first, last week, The Indiana State Department of Health will host a drive-through clinic from Tuesday, May 4, through Thursday, May 6, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The Muncie paper says Local health officials have been trying to pressure the state for months to get a mass vaccination clinic in Delaware County. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is what you’ll get, and appointments, as well as walk-ins will be allowed. Register at ourshot.in.gov and choose “Delaware County Fairgrounds VAX” as your site.

By the end of May, you might be able to get your COVID shots at your doctor’s office. But, Chief medical officer with the Indiana State Department of Health Lindsay Weaver says the state is working with hospital networks to develop a hub-and-spoke system to get vaccine to doctor’s offices on demand to limit waste, since some docs might not have the ability to keep the doses super-cold, as is required with some.

In Marion Friday afternoon, detectives with the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrested a Grant County man on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography. The month-long investigation began when a tip was received. Arrested was 37 year old Eddie Burnett Jr., 37 on three felony charges, and was also on unrelated outstanding warrants. Anyone having any information related to crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency and find the link to make a CYBERTIPLINE report.

Last week, the Indiana Community Crossing Grants were announced by Gov. Holcomb. Mayor Dan Ridenour told WLBC Radio News that Muncie received just under $760,000 which he says will go toward 25 neighborhood streets.

Today, a new school name, bringing together three Catholic churches in their educational efforts. St. Francis, St. Lawrence, and St. Mary, are excited to announce the unification of the Catholic schools in Muncie. Effective June 1, 2021, the unified school will open at the current St. Mary School/Pope John Paul II School. The name for the unified school will be announced at today at 2:00 p.m. at the St. Mary soccer fields. In the event of rain, the announcement will be held in the current St. Mary School gym and attendance will be limited to current St. Mary and St. Lawrence students and teachers.

About 150 gallons of off road diesel was accidentally spilled at Progress Rail – getting into Buck Creek in Delaware County. A statement to the Muncie newspaper from Amy Everett, communications director, said an environmental response service had been mobilized to address potential impacts in the area. The cause of the spill is still under review.

A Silver Alert issued by ISP over the weekend for Russell Goldsberry was cancelled as of late Saturday afternoon. No reason was given by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

That big fire Friday afternoon on Indy’s west side appears to be accidental. Five fire departments fought the fire at the Omni Source recycling plant at 2205 S. Holt Road, just northeast of the I-70 interchange for the Sam Jones Expressway.