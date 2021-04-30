Two Car Crash In Madison County Friday Morning

One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Madison County. The call came in at about 7am for a crash at the intersection of County Roads 600 North and 500 West. According to the Herald Bulletin, a 17-year-old driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to stop at the intersection while traveling westbound on County Road 600 North, striking a 2016 Ford Focus driven by a 21-year-old Frankton man that was traveling southbound on County Road 500 West. The man in the Focus was trapped for a time before being airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.