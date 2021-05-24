Monday, 5/24/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

It’s a lot of money, coming to cities and towns as part of the American Relief Plan – more coverage as to how Muncie intends to spend it. Public meeting on the American Rescue Plan Funds Proposal: This Wednesday, May 26 at 6:30 PM in City Hall Auditorium: Public Forum for Community Comments – officials say there may be no questions answered, but they want community feedback.

Honored yesterday – the late Hurley Goodall. Those in attendance heard presentations by several local leaders, on what would have been his 94th birthday. The service included a “final call” by the Muncie fire department, a tradition held to honor fallen firefighters. Pastor Keith Oneal called him the “Martin Luther King Jr. of Muncie…”

An update to a story we followed late last week – Twelve-year-old Day’shawn Bills died around 5 p.m. on Friday, said his family. He had been on life support, after being shot while playing video games at his grandmother’s house early Thursday morning in the Indianapolis area.

Indiana history – this week in 1875, Fred Jewell was born in Worthington, Indiana. At age 16, he joined a circus band, playing the baritone horn. He rose to become bandmaster of the famed Ringling Brothers, Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Team WLBC was the high score winner of the annual Chamber Bowl event this past Saturday at Clancy’s Village Bowl.

What do schools think about it? House Bill 1384 was signed the bill into law in April, declaring students in sixth, seventh or eighth grade are required to take a semester-long civics course starting in the 2023-24 school year. Indiana students usually take government courses in high school. While staff members are still working to schedule meetings with state officials, Northside Middle School Principal Eric Grim said most of his teaching staff is already preparing for the change. “It’s something that’s very positive, I think it’s something we’re looking forward to,” he told the Ball State Daily News. Chad Kinsella, Ball State assistant professor of political science, said this course requirement might be difficult to implement because teachers already have many expectations to meet.

Notre Dame will require all students, faculty, and staff to get the coronavirus vaccine by the fall semester…The school says they must show proof that they’ve received the shot no later than August 2, though Faculty and staff will be allowed to apply for an exemption. IU and all of its schools an d campuses are also mandated all get the shots.

Moving, but no reason given. The Muncie Visitors Bureau is moving to Downtown Muncie this week. The new address will be 421 South Walnut Street, Suite 100, opening June 1. Again, no reason was given on the social media post we happened to see last week, for their vacating the Southside of town location.

Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks has been appointed to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. Brooks, a Republican, represented the 5th Congressional District until she decided not to run for re-election in 2020. She joins former Democratic Congressman Lee Hamilton on the organization’s Indiana Advisory Committee.

Now this, from MuncieJournal.com: The Muncie Arts and Culture Council (MACC), invites the Muncie community to participate in the Human Cicada Chorus led by PlySpace artist in residence Erin Mallea. The Cicada Chorus includes a series of free workshops designed to help prepare participants for the culmination of the project: an outdoor video shoot of the choral performance. The video will premiere in Muncie in late June as a celebration of the 17-year Brood X emergence and as a thank you to all participants who made the work possible.

The annual Herald Bulletin Sports Awards will return July 14 at 7 p.m. For the second straight year, the ceremony will be held virtually and will be hosted by Woof Boom Radio personality Zach Johnson for the third time. The annual awards honor area athletes in a number of categories, ranging from in-competition accomplishments to sportsmanship and academic success.