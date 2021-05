Joe Wrin, Franchise Owner of Home Instead, who supports his employees who serve in the Indiana Guard and Reserve, has earned the Employee Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Pro Patria Award after being nominated by Master Sgt. Steven Leach, 434th Air Refueling Wing Command Post controller. According to the Muncie Journal, Wrin’s father served in Vietnam, and two older brothers served in the Marine Corps. “I just want to make life a little easier for anybody who serves,” said Wrin