The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. awarded $186,384 to 10 nonprofit organizations during the second Quarterly Competitive Grant cycle of 2021. Among those on the receving end Ambassadors for God’s Creatures, American Legion Post 19, East Central Indiana Regional Partnership, Indiana Youth Institute, Little Red Door Cancer Agency, Minnetrista, Motivate Our Minds, Muncie Land Bank, TeenWorks, Inc., and YMCA of Muncie.