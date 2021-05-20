Memorial Service For Hurley Goodall

Residents of Muncie, Indiana will say goodbye to Civil Rights leader Hurley Goodall at a 2:00 PM memorial service this Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Cornerstone Park. It would have been Goodall’s 94th birthday. Goodall passed away on May 12. The service will be led by Bishop Keith O’Neal, pastor at Destiny Christian Center International, and will feature short eulogies from community leaders, friends, colleagues, and family. The service will conclude with a ‘Last Call’ ceremony by the Muncie Fire Department. Goodall served as a Muncie firefighter for 20 years.