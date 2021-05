The Indiana Supreme Court has appointed Judge Kimberly Dowling to serve on the state’s Civil Litigation Task Force. Dowling was appointed in January 2021 to the thirteen-member task force. She will also serve as Chair of the Task Force’s Self-Represented Litigant committee. The Task Force is part of the Indiana Innovation Initiative, started in 2019 “to explore ways to make Indiana’s system of justice more efficient, less expensive, and easier to navigate.