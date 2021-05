Muncie Animal Control is currently hiring for Part-Time Animal Control Officers. Interested candidates can apply at https://www.cityofmuncie.com. Nights, weekends, holidays and on-call shifts are required on a rotating basis. Flexible availability is a must. Pay is up to $11.75 after probation period. Hours average up to 28 per week, up to 40 hours per week until October 2nd, 2021 seasonally, if willing to be cross-trained in other areas.