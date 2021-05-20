Thursday, 5/20/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Some other schools have already completed theirs, but Muncie Central High School’s Prom is this Saturday night… Principal Chris Walker, in studio with WLBC’s Steve Lindell from yesterday – hear that entire interview this weekend on This Week in Delaware County.

Know anyone looking for a summer job? The City of Anderson Government is looking for lifeguards! Can’t afford certification? The city will pay the $165 fee for students to get their lifeguard certification! Contact Jama Griner Donovan for more information!

A commission to get to the bottom of the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol would only be political, says Sen. Mike Braun… He says he believes most of the questions that need to be asked have already been asked by existing committees and that the FBI has done the necessary work in arresting over 400 people involved. On the subject of vaccines, he was pushed by reporters asking if he’s gotten the shots….

Danica Patrick will drive the pace car for this year’s Indy 500. She’ll lead the field to the green flag on Sunday, May 30 in a 2021 Corvette Stingray.

AG was on TV to talk about G.A.S. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is one of more than 20 Attorneys General that is suing the Biden administration over his cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline… Rokita is referring to the recent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. He tells “Fox and Friends” that the Keystone pipeline would cut down on fuel costs and create more jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Last Call , or Last Alarm is a tradition of the Muncie Fire Department, when they salute a fallen firefighter. Sunday, between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., that tradition will honor the late Hurley Goodall who passed away recently at the age of 93. Madison Street from Main to Jackson will be closed for the hour, as approved by the Board of Works yesterday.

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, June 1.