Life without parole for an Indianapolis man for the 2019 murder of an inmate at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. 46 year old
Tommy Holland was sentenced in Madison Circuit Court, reports the Herald Bulletin. Hopper found as aggravating circumstances that Holland was already serving two life without parole sentences for murder and the fact that he was in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Man Sentenced In Killing Of Inmate
